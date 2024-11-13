Cheryl reunites with bandmates after ex Liam Payne’s tragic death

Cheryl reunites with her 2002 pop band Girls Aloud after many years

Liam Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl reunited with her old Girls Aloud bandmates for the 43rd birthday of late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The band recorded a concert film on their reunion tour across the UK and Ireland which will go live on Sunday, the day that would have marked Sarah’s 43rd birthday.

Cheryl joined her bandmates Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, and host Ben Shephard, in the now-released interview, recorded before Liam Payne's death, to promote the highly anticipated concert film.

In discussion with Ben, the singers gushed about the fact that they never thought they would reunite at their age.

The band revealed that the main motivation behind the unexpected reunion tour was to “fulfil Sarah's dream”, who died three years ago from breast cancer.

However, Cheryl added, “We were really conscious the whole time of making sure it wasn't too sad because she wasn't a sad character, she was the bubbliest one of us all.”

“We wanted to keep her spirit amongst it as well as representing her and having her there throughout the show, but not in a sad way. The situation is sad enough.”

When asked about their next plans for the reunited band, the mom of one did not give a definitive answer, saying that while “we're catching our breath, one thing I have learnt in my infinite wisdom, at my ripe age, is that you can genuinely never say never.”

This comes after Cheryl’s late partner Liam’s funeral is to be held any day in the near future now that the singer’s body has been transported to his home country.