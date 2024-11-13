Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley over the moon after embracing parenthood

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are seemingly adjusting to their new roles as parents after welcoming a baby boy.

An insider recently revealed to People magazine that the couple is embracing parenthood and enjoying the new phase of their lives.

The tipster said, "They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby arrived."

"They have both been settling into their roles as parents," the source added.

Speaking more about their happiness after being parents, the insider shared, "They’re homebodies, so it’s been lovely for them to spend time at home just with him."

"At the end of the day, they’re so happy," the tipster concluded.

In July, multiple sources confirmed to the same publication that the Barbie star and her life partner were expecting their first child together.

For the unknown, the two welcomed their son on October 17, 2024.

Reportedly, the people close to the pair have maintained their silence regarding the good news to protect their privacy.

However, the couple has yet to reveal the name of their newborn son.

It is also worth noting that Margot and Tom tied the knot on December 18, 2016.