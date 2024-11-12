Queen Camilla supports Prince William to seek encouragement from followers

Queen Camilla has sparked a surge of support for a cause close to her heart, following in the footsteps of Prince William with a powerful new documentary.



Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which aired on ITV on Monday evening, offered a deeply personal look at her first year as Queen and her ongoing commitment to tackling domestic abuse.

The 90-minute documentary shed light on Camilla’s tireless efforts to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence, showcasing her work with survivors and her visits to refuge centers.

She has long been a passionate advocate for ending domestic violence, working with various organizations to break the silence surrounding the issue.

One viewer praised the documentary, saying, "Good documentary on ITV tonight, rightly raising the profile of violence against women. God knows it seems to be getting worse than better.

Keep speaking up, keep looking out for one another."

Another fan added, "#QueenCamilla every time we talk about this it helps people identify when it's happening to them and for us to see when it's happening to others."

Another fan shared, "The Queen Camilla documentary on ITV is very moving already.

I suspect the scale of domestic violence and abuse would shock most of us, and Her Majesty's compassion is clear to see.

We must do more to support victims, from first contact with police to helping them rebuild their lives."

Last month, Prince William also garnered praise for his own impactful documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

The two-part series focused on his Homewards initiative, which aims to combat homelessness across the UK.