Sarah Ferguson makes important statement about royals as Andrew's feud with King grows

Sarah Ferguson has tried to explain her point of view amid ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over the royal lodge and funding.

Ferguson, known as Fergie, tied the knot with Prince Andrew in 1986. The royal couple welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but separated in 1992. However, they still live together in the Royal Lodge.

In a latest blow to Andrew, King Charles has reportedly cut financial ties to his younger brother after the Duke of York refused to move out of the royal lodge in Windsor.

The 75-year-old monarch has put an end to the Duke's £1 million living allowance, according to royal author Robert Hardman.

Speaking about her love for family traditions amid the ongoing feud between Charles and Andrew, she told Bella magazine: “The three C’s: communicate, compromise, compassion. Family is the most important thing.”

Sarah and Andrew, even four years after they initially separated, have remained close, and even spend Christmas together.

Last year, Sarah made headlines as fans speculated that she could be reconciling with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

However cleared the air and said: “I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you!”