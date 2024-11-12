Meghan Markle decides to take major step for ‘heartbroken’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle gives into Prince Harry’s emotional pleas for royal reunion

After Prince Harry found himself downcast after missing out on a significant royal occasion as his family stood united, Meghan Markle is finally willing to throw in the towel.

The Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly has no interest in reconciling with the royal family, had decided to make a sacrifice for her husband, an insider revealed.

Meghan is “reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her,” which includes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams, the source told Closer magazine.

“She’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness.”

While speculations over a possible reconciliation emerged after Harry and Meghan had purchased a property in Portugal, there had been no movements from either side towards peace talks.

“Times are different now. She realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride,” the source explained.

Prince Harry had been heartbroken after he missed the Armistice Day and the annual Remembrance Sunday events as he sat along in his Montecito mansion.

While Meghan has witnessed the hurt Harry feels in the royal rift, the Duchess of Sussex is more interested in building back her reputation.

“Meghan is stepping into 2025 with a sense of optimism and intention. She sees it as the perfect time to turn the page and make a fresh start,” the insider said.

“Yes, at times certain snubs have felt very personal, but she’s worked hard to move past that. She admits that her public image could use some work, but she doesn’t see it as an impossible job.”

The source surmised that Meghan hopes that her “forgiveness” is reciprocated and that she gets “the outcome that she wants from all of this”.