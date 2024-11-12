Prince Harry ‘in tears’ after watching ‘united’ royal family without him

Prince Harry may have been hit with a wave of melancholy, not just due to the solemn occasion, but for have past regrets surface.

The royal family had gathered over the weekend to commemorate the important occasion to honour the fallen soldiers on Armistice Day.

King Charles had led the tributes alongside Princess Anne, Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence, while Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie looked on from the balcony.

Watching the unity miles away from his family in the Montecito home, Harry would have been feelings pangs of regret to miss out on the sombre occasion which means a lot to him, per Royal Biographer Hugo Vickers.

“There was a tremendously sort of a united family,” Vickers told The Sun. “They like showing unity as well as doing their duty and they like to come out and show respect for all the fallen.”

The biographer shared that there were many moments between the members which sent a message of their bond.

“There were one or two rather touching gestures, for example, when Sophie put her arm on Catherine's back, sort of reassuring as she left,” Vickers noted. “And I just thought, this is a family sticking together.”

Despite serving the army for ten years, including two tours of Afghanistan and achieving the rank of captain, Prince Harry would have been heartbroken to have missed out on the royal reunion.

He continued, “It would be very surprising if he watched it all if there wasn’t a sort of a bit of a pang of regret thinking ‘well, that’s what I’ve given up, and that’s what I’ve said goodbye to as I sit out here in Montecito in the sun.’”

However, the Duke of Sussex marked the day with a heartfelt message of his own to commemorate his “lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice” the soldiers had made in times of “conflict and peace.”