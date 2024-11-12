Dorit Kemsley breaks silence on her ‘RHOBH’ return

Dorit Kemsley on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ return

Dorit Kemsley is back.

Dorit Kemsley got candid on feeling “empowered” over her return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, after a few “difficult” years on the Bravo reality show.

“I came out of a very dark time. Post-home invasion, it was really difficult and really dark. I definitely lost my voice and confidence,” the 48-year-old reality star told Us Weekly.

“When I started to feel more like myself, confident and stronger, and feel better going into this season, I was over it. I was over those who think they can walk all over you at your weakest,” she shared.

Dorit further recalled how she “wasn’t taking s—” from anyone while filming season 14. She hinted for fans to expect a “very clear, very sure, very confident, very strong, very firm” version of herself on screen this time.

But it was indeed a “difficult” decision for Dorit to make a return to RHOBH after all.

“I knew what was going on with me personally and knowing that to do the show and to go into filming, you really take a moment and you think, ‘Should I do this? Do I wanna do this?’ But ultimately, I thought, yes,” she told the outlet.

“Because if you’re gonna do it, you go all in and you have to lean into it and just be open and honest and vulnerable.”

However, Dorit referred to the filming period of RHOBH a “fragile” and “sensitive” time in her personal life, considering the May separation from husband PK Kemsley after nine years of marriage.