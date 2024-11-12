Kevin Costner ‘didn’t’ know Dutton’s end in ‘Yellowstone’ before episode aired

Kevin Costner on Dutton's end in 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner had no idea about how his character John Dutton will see it’s end in Yellowstone, before the season 5 episode 9 aired on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Note: This post has spoilers for Season 5 Episode 9 of Yellowstone.

The actor didn’t know that Dutton was going to be killed in the episode.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” Costner revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program on Monday morning.

“That’s a swear to God moment. I swear to God. I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season.”

Costner, who exited the Taylor Sheridans Western drama after Season 5 Part 1, which further shared that he only got to know about the end of his character the morning after the episode came out.

“I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it,” Costner said.

When the host added that Dutton “never struck me as a suicide kind of guy,” Costner replied, “Well, they’re pretty smart people. Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out.”

Costner shared about “a couple times where I talked about possible endings for myself,” prior in the series’ run, where suicide was not considered an option.

But made it clear that how the “Yellowstone” writers decided Dutton’s end in the story is “their business.”