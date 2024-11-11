Kate Middleton's brother shares video of dancing dog to celebrate big win

James Middleton celebrates major win at Pet Industry Federation Awards.

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared an adorable celebration video after winning the New Product of the Year award at the Pet Industry Federation Awards.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur, who founded James & Ella in honor of his late therapy dog, was recognized for his innovative pet food products.

In a heartwarming video, James and his dog, Isla, were filmed celebrating at the awards ceremony, with Isla standing on her rear paws and dancing alongside him.

James proudly shared the moment on social media, captioning the video: “Officially award-winning dog food!”

He expressed his delight, thanking the Pet Industry Federation for the honor and adding, “Isla was so proud to be there to accept it with me, and Ella was, of course, there in spirit, as the inspiration behind James & Ella, always.”

Middleton expressed his pride after winning the New Product of the Year award at the Pet Industry Federation Awards for his innovative hybrid pet food.

Sharing his excitement, he said, “I’m so proud to have this innovative hybrid diet recognised, and to continue introducing new pet parents to the power of raw. #AwardWinningDogFood anyone?"

Reflecting on his journey, James previously shared how his late therapy dog, Ella, played a pivotal role in his life and business.

"Ella came to every single one of my therapy sessions. I’d make excuses not to go if Ella couldn’t be there with me.

Just by being by my side, she helped me tremendously and had an immense positive impact."