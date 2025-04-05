Royal family’s 'biggest nightmare' revealed after Meghan's new bombshell

The royal family has faced significant challenges in recent times as health crisis and ongoing family feud haven taken a toll on the senior members of the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decisions are adding to the worries of King Charles, who's still receiving cancer treatment.

"What this represents is Meghan effectively cashing in on her fame … even using her children to try and boost her presence online and sell units of her products," royal expert and Duncan Larcombe explained to Fox News Digital.

He claimed. "This is exactly what the royals feared would happen. … [But] it’ll take a few weeks before we really know whether she hit the jackpot."

The expert went on revealing the reason behind Meghan's success and achievement, saying: "She might have struck gold, but I think the overwhelming view here is just more of her cashing in on her fame, based upon her association with the British royal family."

Larcombe added. "[But] she isn’t popular here [in the U.K.]. And I can’t imagine that having a range of products like this is going to make any difference."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard has also accused the 43-year-old of using her royal family ties and even her children, whom she’s given glimpses of to her followers on social media, "to help make a quick buck."

Former American actress Meghan, who received the Duchess of Sussex title after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the US . The couple cited the unbearable media intrusions and lack of support from the palace.

In March 2024, Prince Archie and Libet's mother launched her lifestyle brand, which was originally named American Riviera Orchard. Due to trademark woes, it was renamed "As Ever" in February. Her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," which showcases her love of cooking and entertaining, premiered March 4.

Hilary Fordwich, royal expert, has also lashed out at Meghan, insisting she's "using the very royal family name and heritage she wanted to leave" to make her mark as a successful influencer.