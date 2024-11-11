Taylor Swift turns out to be a 'saviour' in Sadie's life

8) Taylor Swift’s act of kindness ‘saved’ her ardent fan’s life: More inside

Taylor Swift has recently saved one of her ardent fan’s lives with her generous donation.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Sadie, who has been a Swifite since she was nine, was diagnosed with two serious illnesses.

She told the outlet, “I have MS and I have an eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which is the deterioration of your retinas.”

“I lost all of my independence and I can't see. I'm mostly blind now and I can't drive a car or work. I have lesions that were growing into my brain and my nerves were completely raw so my MS came close to taking my life,” revealed Taylor’s fan.

Sadie mentioned that her family were in “a tight spot financially” to keep up with their house payments.

However, the fan shared, “It was [Taylor's donation] that pulled us out of the hole we were in.”

The songstress sent funds to her after getting to know about her situation through Tumblr where Taylor would often interact with her fans.

At the time, swifities had re-shared her post in which Sadie opened up about her struggles and how Taylor’s music helped her during hard times.

“Taylor gets me through every MS treatment. Her act of kindness has continued be my rock,” remarked a young fan.

Meanwhile, Sadie pointed out that Taylor’s act of kindness also had a positive impact on her mental health.

“I was majorly depressed; I've struggled with depression since I was 13 and Taylor has been my number one through all of it. I was probably the most depressed I've been in my life,” recalled Sadie.

She added, “Taylor donating to my family is what pulled me out of that depression and made me see the light. It was like she took my hand and she guided me out. Her doing that saved me.”