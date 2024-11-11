Jacob Elordi feels 'pressurised' to propose Olivia Jade: insider

Jacob Elordi has seemingly felt pressured to propose girlfriend Olivia Jade.

An insider recently revealed to Life & Style magazine that Olivia's mother and renowned actress, Lori Loughlin, has been forcing the Euphoria star to make their relationship official.

The source revealed that the 60-year-old actress has been dropping hints, expressing her desire for Jacob to make things official with her daughter.

The insider remarked, "Jacob and Olivia's relationship has been on and off for several years, and Lori just wants to ensure that he’s in it for the long haul."

Furthermore, the source explained Lori’s concerns and added, "Her advice to Olivia is to make sure that this relationship is going somewhere, especially since she has dedicated so many years to Jacob already."

It is worth noting that Jacob and Olivia recently returned to Los Angeles after a trip to Sardinia, Italy, where they were accompanied by Olivia’s parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli.

For the unversed, Olivia and Jacob have been romantically linked since 2021.

As per the media reports the two parted ways in January 2024. However, the couple debunked the breakup speculations with their appearance at Olivia’s sister’s birthday bash in September 2024.