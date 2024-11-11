King Charles furious after aides make massive blunder in Royal Lodge row

King Charles is livid over the incompetence of palace officials which left him in a humiliating situation with the public.

The cancer-stricken monarch, who has taken over his royal responsibilities amid his treatment, was in a brutal row with his brother Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.

As the King cut off the financial support and security from the Privy Purse in efforts of downgrading him to Frogmore Cottage, Andrew showed sufficient funds from “legitimate sources” which would allow him to continue his lease for the 30-room royal mansion.

The disgraced duke’s unexpected win has reflected badly on the head of state and the possible cracks in Charles’ monarch.

Friends of Charles and Camilla reveal that “heads are going to roll” after the massive blunder made by royal aides.

“Whoever advised the king to set off on this road and keep going down this road has very serious questions to answer,” the pal told The Daily Beast.

“Charles loathes incompetence above all else. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some people quietly clear off at Christmas never to be seen again.”

Another friend of the family explained that the Royal Lodge row was just “another reflection of the family’s fundamental dysfunction.”

They added, “Normal families don’t have these kinds of arguments. The king’s aides were foolish to wash the family’s dirty linen in public in this way.”