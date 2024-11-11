Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' gesture: 'Polite Queen'

Taylor Swift schools security officials at Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift recently caught the attention of her fans with her kind gesture during her recent appearance to Travis Kelce’s game.

The Fortnight singer has politely corrected one of her security officials who spoke rudely to the photojournalists.

According to Page Six, Taylor arrived to watch Travis’s match against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Upon her arrival, the 13-time Grammy-winning artist was immediately surrounded by several photojournalists.

A fan shared a clip on X account, which showed a member of Taylor’s team shouting at one of the media professionals.

In the viral clip, the guard was heard aggressively instructing the photographers to "stay back!"

However, Taylor immediately intervened and gently corrected the guard by saying, "Stay back, please."

Following her intervention, the entire arena fell silent and she headed towards the stadium.

As the video of this moment went viral on social media, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for the songstress.

One fan wrote, "Polite queen!"

"Haha, she toddler-moms the f–k out of them," another admirer added.

This was Taylor's second appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend during his ongoing NFL series.