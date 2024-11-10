Kate Middleton takes on key role at Remembrance Sunday in Queen's absence

Princess Kate has taken on a key role while making a sombre appearance at Remembrance Day amid Queen Camilla's health woes.

The Princess of Wales led the senior royal figures by standing firm on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Catherine, the highest-ranked royal, stood there to mark the significant event. It is important to note that this was Kate's second major royal engagement after she completed her chemotherapy.

Notably, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen standing next to Kate as the Queen skipped the event on the advice of her doctors.

For the unversed, Queen Camilla has been asked to avoid making public appearances at Remembrance Services after she caught with chest infection.

As per Buckingham Palace's statement, "Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events."

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."