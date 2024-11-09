Brad Pitt considers several music icons for new movie 'F1': claims insider

Brad Pitt is seemingly determined to rescue his upcoming film F1’s music production after facing cost delays.

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Fight Club star is now focused on finding a leading lady to perform the soundtracks for his new sports-action movie.

The tipster added that various female singers and songwriters including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and others, are on Brad’s mind.

The source remarked, "Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry and more are on Brad’s list, and the stakes couldn’t be higher."

Furthermore, the insider shared that despite being good friends with Gaga, the 60-year-old actor decided to give a fair chance to other talented pop artists as well.

"Brad and the F1 team are not being shy about hunting for a pop song to accompany the release of F1," the insider added.

Speaking more about the Wolfs actor’s leading behaviour in the production of his new movie, the tipster continued, "Brad has taken the lead on this process because he sees himself as a pretty serious music aficionado."

"And more importantly, he can personally call the most famous pop singers on earth and they will pick up the phone," the source added.

These revelations surfaced following the reports of significant production delays in Brad's new movie.

Reportedly, the SAG-AFTRA strikes caused production delays, in addition, the production costs were rumoured to exceed 300 million dollars.

Despite facing all the major challenges, Brad is all set to appear in his upcoming movie on June 27, 2025.