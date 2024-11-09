Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud escalates

Sarah Ferguson, who spent a wonderful week in Australia after King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic visit, has issued a statement amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew's growing rift with King Charles over the royal lodge.

The Duchess of York, who has concluded the trip, turned to her official Instagram on Saturday to explain her feelings after returning to home.

Fergie, who's author of several book, appears in high spirits in her new video, seemingly telling her fans as she has no worries at all about ongoing royal drama.

She shared a message alongside the video, saying: "What a wonderful week of books in Perth and Sydney, Australia, where I was especially proud to announce my new cookbook."

Ferguson adds, "New cookbook Fabulous Food Art with @jacobs_food_diaries and new children’s book Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, illustrated by @denisehughesdesign, two whimsical journeys I have so fondly been a part of and am so excited to share with you.

"Thank you to everyone who came to any of the book signings for making me feel so welcome and for making my time in your beautiful country so special."

The Duchess, who's known as die-hard supporter of her ex-husband Andrew, did not share a single word about the ongoing royal rift.

According to a new report, the Duke of York, who received a financial from his eldest brother King Charles, has found the money to stay at Royal Lodge. The funding Andrew will use comes from legitimate sources, Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, has confirmed.

It comes amid reports that the King has put and end to Andrew's financial funding and mounted pressure on the Duke to vacate the royal lodge.