Saoirse Ronan’s new movie receives big round of applause

Saoirse Ronan's new movie 'Blitz' came out on November 1st

Saoirse Ronan who recently made headlines for voicing her feminist opinions in an interview now has another milestone under her belt.

The 30-year-old actress starred in a new World War II drama movie that fans cannot stop talking about.

The Little Women actress plays the central character of Rita in the film which is labelled as moving and emotional by viewers.

Blitz is directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen and shows a group of Londoners at the time of aerial bombing during the World War II in 1940.

Saoirse’s character Rita is a single mum of her nine-year-old son George, played by a new child star Elliott Heffernan. Rita lives with her son and her dad Gerald, who is played by the musician Paul Weller.

McQueen has revealed her inspiration for the narrative to be a single photograph from the wartime which showed a young black evacuee.

The gripping movie portrays harsh realities such as racism, and tough, gut-wrenching choices that people had to make during war, in order to survive.

As per a Daily Mail report, the cinematic art piece is being very well-received among cinemagoers and has managed to pull on viewers’ heartstrings with its moving plot.

Blitz hit the theatres on November 1st.