Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'notorious' detail from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bash

Machine Gun Kelly reveals details from Sean Diddy's party

Machine Gun Kelly is finally breaking silence on his shocking encounter with Sean P Diddy as new details emerge over the infamous rapper’s case.

During an exclusive interview with Hot Ones back in June 2015, the rapper opened up about Diddy’s wild antics.

Recounting an instance from one of the 55-year-old’s Las Vegas party, MGK claimed that the duo partied for two days straight after the Last Night singer convinced him to join the ‘fun.’

The Bad Things singer, who previously dated Megan Fox, clapped back by sharing his preference for partying instead of staying in his manager mom's basement.

He recalled, “You get there and [Diddy] has the biggest suite in the Palms, there’s waterfalls in his room, there’s a f****ing river in his room. He’s like: ‘We’re gonna go out’. I’m like: ‘I’m 20-years-old?’ He’s like: ‘MGK, shut the f*** up. Let’s go to the motherf***ing club.”

Describing the scene at one of the notorious rapper’s iconic parties, he further went on to add, “It’s New Year’s Eve, this motherf***er takes me to nine f***ing clubs in one night. Nine clubs. Four is crazy, this is nine f***ing clubs. Thirty bottles a spot, 30 times nine - 270 bottles easy. I don’t know where those went. Confetti everywhere, women everywhere.”

The 34-year-old also revealed that Sean didn’t rest his eyes for a bit and kept himself engaged with his high-profile gathering.

This comes just months after the I Need A Girl record producer was arrested on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering.