Jennifer Aniston's bestie Courteney Cox spills her shocking 'Friends' secret

Courteney Cox reveals strange fact about bestie Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s co-star Courteney Cox is making a shocking revelation about her time on the iconic sitcom Friends.

During an exclusive interview with Fashion Neurosis’ podcast, Courteney, who shares a close bond with the Murder Mystery star since their time on the 90s' classic, revealed that Jennifer took home ‘a lot’ of costumes from the show.

To her fans’ surprise, Rachel Green from Friends still wears the garments she stole from the set out and about now.

However, the Scream actress- known for playing Monica Geller in the comedy series, said on the podcast, "As a matter of fact, I could have kept anything on ['Friends'] that I wanted, and I didn't...”

Referring to her real-life bestie, she went on to add, "[Jennifer] took a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on 'Friends'.'

"And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable. But I'm like, 'Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends?' But she holds on to everything."

The 60-year-old clarified that, since the show allowed cast members to keep certain items, Jennifer didn't break any rules.