Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband breaks silence on new documentary

'Martha' was released on October 30th

Martha Stewart’s ex-husband, Andrew Stewart and his current wife claim that mogul has “sensationalised” their strained marriage in new Netflix documentary.

Shyla Nelson Stewart, Andrew’s current wife took to Facebook to express her opinion ahead of Martha’s release on October 30th.

“As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart - brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known,” Shyla wrote in a joint statement with husband on October 12th.

Acknowledging that there was a past life her husband had that she was not a part of, she added, “Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago.”

Andrew and Martha who were married from 1961 to 1990, parted ways and “While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

Shyla also added that the portrayal of her husband onscreen could not be far away from his reality.

“The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together,” she wrote.

Martha Stewart’s representatives have not responded to the request for comment on Thursday, November 7th.