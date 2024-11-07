Liam Payne's final flight to UK becomes 'most monitored plane globally'

Teardrops singer's body reaches the UK

Liam Payne’s body has finally reached his homeland in the UK through airplane.

Reportedly, the flight carrying Payne’s body has become the 'most monitored aircraft globally'.

Father Geoff Payne took off in a plane from Argentina on November 6 with his son’s remains and landed at the Heathrow Airport in London at 7:49 A.M on November 7.

The Teardrops singer’s fans were continuously tracking the late artists’ aircraft making it the most tracked plane in the whole world.

Ever since his death on October 16, the 31-year-old singer’s father have been in Argentina waiting for the local authorities to release his body.

After his tragic fall that led to Payne’s death, the police in Buenos Aires kept his body for investigation.

According to the reports that came out after the test results, Liam was high on drugs due to which he fell from the hotel balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Now that the investigation has been concluded, the Strip That Down singer's dead body has been flown to the UK for funeral.

Liam Payne’s fans have urged everyone through social media to respect the family’s privacy and hold back from attending the cremation.