Kourtney Kardashian lands in controversy after son’s first birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gets accused of tone deafness after Rocky's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian got under fire for sharing the pictures for her son’s first birthday bash when the country is witnessing a critical time.

The 45-year-old celebrated her son Rocky’s first birthday on Friday, November 1st, with Disneyland themed party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 6th, and shared glimpses into her and Travis Barker’s son’s birthday bash.

The shared carousel featured the mom of four carrying Rocky thirteenth, with his face covered by a red heart emoji, as they entered “Baby Barker” Land, complete with balloons, a pretzel stand, a carousel as well as the Disney character Mickey Mouse.

Another photo showed the Blink-182 singer holding his son as Mickey Mouse welcomed them both.

Fans also noted that the parents headed to actual Disneyland to go on celebrating the one-year-old’s birthday by a snap of the Mickey Mouse ferris wheel at sunset.

“Happy 1,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

While fans well wishes for the toddler under the post, there were also many who criticised the reality TV star for sharing the post on the day of US elections.

“Ppl are losing their rights, Kourtney,” one commented, while another chimed in: “Girl we DO NOT give a F--- rn.”

Another social media user considered Kourtney’s post “tone deaf”, writing, “Most tone deaf post I’ve seen from a celebrity all day,” one wrote, as another added: “Timing, not ideal.”