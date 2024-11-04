Taylor Swift ignites spark in romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift brings spark in romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who seems to be head over heels in love with her athlete boyfriend Travis Kelce, has seemingly teased the Super Bowl Champion with a nod during her live concert in Indianapolis.

The Long Live singer never fails to surprise her beau at Eras Tour, be it through sudden change in lyrics of her chart-topping single Karma, or through live streaming of Kansas City Chiefs game at the Hard Rock stadium.

This time the 14-time Grammy winner chose to honour the FX series Grotesquerie star at the show in Indianapolis with a twist.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old pulled at Travis's heartstrings with a surprise mashup of her hit songs This Love and The Prophecy Saturday night, November 2.

Alluding to finally finding a soulmate in the NFL star with her prayers to a higher power made in the song The Prophecy getting answered, the global pop icon changed the lyrics This Love from “These hands had to let it go free / and this love came back to me” to “These hands had to let it go free / and it changed the prophecy.”

The song The Prophecy is a part of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, while This Love comes from her album from 2014, 1989.

As per the outlet, the billionaire music sensation asked the Swifties at the venue to “wish [her] luck” before the tribute to her boyfriend.

Fans went crazy over her “wink” to the American footballer.

One social media user wrote, “Taylor singing the prophecy with travis there …bc she’s now found her soulmate,”

A second gushed over Travis’ unwavering support for his girlfriend, “Taylor singing the prophecy x this love while a certain someone is in the audience, supporting her always even during his busiest season."