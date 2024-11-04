Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wish from close pal Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to her best friend, Kendall Jenner, on her 29th birthday.

For the uninitiated, the renowned supermodel turned 29 years old on November 4, 2024.

On November 5, the Rhode Skin founder took to her Instagram stories and marked Kendall's special day with adorable throwback photos.

In the first image, Hailey and Kendall were seen posing for a mirror selfie, wearing cosy outfits.

Over the snapshot, she wrote a sweet caption for her soul friend, which reads, "BIRTHDAY."

Hailey shared another delightful picture, showing Kendall cradling the baby bump of Justin Bieber's wife.

The mother-of-one penned a heart-warming note over the photo, "BEST FRIENDDDD," alongside four birthday-inspired emojis on the picture.

Another photo showed the duo's stunning joint appearance at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Hailey wrote, "ILY," over the image.

Hailey's birthday wishe for Kendall came shortly after their recent Halloween tribute to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

On October 31, Kendall and Hailey recreated the iconic looks of the BFF duo from the early 2000s reality show, The Simple Life.