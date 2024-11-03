Kanye West faces new allegations by former Donda Academy teacher

Kanye West's trial is set to begin in 2025

A former teacher at Kanye West’s school Donda Academy has made new allegations against the rapper, claiming that students got sick at school because of ill-maintenance.

Cecilia Hailey and other teachers presented a united front last year when they filed a lawsuit against their employer together.

Hailey opened up about her disturbing experience working at the school in an interview with The U.S. Sun, claiming that sick students were forced stay in school with other children when they fell ill.

She also alleged that the windows were blacked out, and they didn't have access to fresh air or a playground during the school day.

Hailey was first hired by Donda Academy in November 2022 as a substitute teacher before becoming a full-time employee and was allegedly fired when she raised her voice against these issues, in March 2023.

The lawsuit claimed that the school was not "operating as a proper school," as it did not have janitorial services, a school nurse on staff, or medical access, among other issues.

Cecilia recently claimed, "We did have kids that got sick. It was still Covid time, and they would sit around on a couch on one of those foam cushions and just kind of suffer through it until somebody came and picked them up," as they didn't have a separate room for sick kids.

The legal document also detailed, "We didn't have records for students, and we didn't have proof of who they were, if they were registered.”

“Kanye had a problem with stairs, and so the classes that were conducted upstairs had now been moved to downstairs."

The former teacher called the environment totally “ridiculous,” adding, "I mean, a kid could come off the street and they may want you to put them into school, it was ridiculous.”

Kanye has denied the claims in the lawsuit and the trial is scheduled for 2025.