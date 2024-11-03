Prince William faces unprecedented strain as he 'loses' Prince Harry

William recently mentioned Harry by name for the first time in six years

Prince William is navigating one of the most challenging years of his life, marked by personal loss and family health crises.

As tensions with his brother Harry escalate, a close friend reveals that William feels he has "effectively lost his brother" amid ongoing struggles, including his wife Catherine's cancer diagnosis and King Charles's recent health issues.

This tumultuous landscape of familial challenges has led to a profound sense of stress for the Prince of Wales.

In the updated edition of the royal biography Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, author Robert Hardman discusses the unique difficulties facing William in 2024.

He notes a prevailing sentiment within the royal circle and the public that William has encountered an especially tough situation this year. A friend expressed, "He's lost his mother, he's effectively lost his brother, his wife's got cancer, his father's got cancer and he's trying to keep the show on the road. It could hardly be more stressful."

The book also recounts a poignant moment when William represented the UK at the D-Day commemoration in Normandy, standing alongside world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

A source remarked that he appeared "entirely comfortable and statesmanlike," showcasing his commitment to duty and the resilience of character he has demonstrated throughout this tumultuous year.

Despite the challenges, small moments of joy have provided some respite for William. His staff noted how a trip to see Taylor Swift with Prince George and Princess Charlotte brought him happiness, particularly after their selfie with the pop star garnered over nine million likes in a single day on social media.

The narrative surrounding William and Harry's relationship has been fraught with tension, particularly since Harry's memoir Spare portrayed William as both a "beloved brother and arch nemesis."

However, in a recent documentary about homelessness, William publicly mentioned Harry by name for the first time in six years, suggesting a possible thaw in their strained relationship. As he reflected on their shared charitable roots, he acknowledged their late mother, Princess Diana, for inspiring their commitment to charity work.

Richard Kay, editor at large of Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, suggested this was a deliberate effort to mend fences.

Mr. Hardman's book, featuring these new insights, is set for release on November 7.