New documentary examines financial links to King Charles, Prince William

Channel 4's Dispatches' The King, The Prince and Their Secret Millions aired last night

A new Channel 4 Dispatches documentary is shedding light on the surprising financial links between the private estates of King Charles and Prince William and various public contracts.



According to this investigation, titled The King, The Prince and Their Secret Millions, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall have reportedly brought in close to £50 million from deals with public organizations and charities.



The Duchy of Lancaster, established in 1399 and currently held by King Charles, and the Duchy of Cornwall, designed to fund the Prince of Wales, encompass extensive land and commercial property across England and Wales.

Although both estates are privately funded and separate from the taxpayer-supported Crown Estate, the documentary alleges that they maintain notable financial relationships with public bodies.

Examples include a £37 million leasing agreement between the Duchy of Cornwall and the Ministry of Justice for Dartmoor Prison, and an £11.4 million rental deal between the Duchy of Lancaster and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust for a London warehouse over a 15-year period. Notably, these agreements have reportedly not been disclosed to Parliament.

A Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson defended the estate’s commercial strategy, stating that it operates "with a commercial imperative" and aims to generate "positive social impact."

Meanwhile, a Duchy of Lancaster representative described their estate as being managed sustainably, with a focus on environmental improvements.

In response, the anti-monarchy group Republic has called on the Chancellor to investigate the roles of the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall in public funding arrangements, urging a review in the autumn budget.