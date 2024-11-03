Chappell Roan debuts unreleased song on 'Saturday Night Live'

Chappell Roan performs unreleased song from upcoming album on SNL

Chappell Roan, who rose to viral fame this summer for her song Good Luck, Babe, is gearing up towards another milestone.

After the record-breaking success of her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, she performed an unreleased track from her upcoming album in her first Saturday Night Live performance.

The VMA-winning songstress performed her hit track Pink Pony Club at SNL on Saturday, November 2nd, and got back on the stage again for her unreleased country song.

The song called The Giver is her segue into a different genre but featured her signature style.

Roan was heard singing, “When you need the job done, call me, baby, Cause you ain't gotta tell me. It's just in my nature. Take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver,” as she danced around the stage.

The 26-year-old sported a matching gingham-patterned top and shorts, completing her outfit with matching cowboy boots.

The performance left fans wild with anticipation for the new album.

One admirer wrote, "THE CONFIDENCE as an artist to play a brand new song for and SNL performance! Holy s--- Chappell! This is megastar s---, and I'm so f------ impressed! What a performance! what an immaculate delivery! Just impossibly great!"

Another chimed in, "chappell could literally pull any genre off i love her so much."

This comes after Roan teased the news of her upcoming album on Instagram, earlier this week.

Posting a picture with the vinyl cover of her album, she wrote in the caption, “Album kinda popped off [in my opinion] but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa.”