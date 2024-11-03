Katie Price's sister Sophie welcomes second child

Katie Price draws attention for her new look after showing off £10,000 face-lift results

Katie Price announced a new addition to her family as sister Sophie just gave birth to her second child.

The 34-year-old took it to her Instagram and shared that she welcomed a baby girl by posting an adorable video of herself carrying the newborn.

In the picture, the new mother can be seen sitting on the hospital's bed while the little one with a magnificent tuft of brunette hair rested peacefully.

Moreover, she also shared a carousel of photos on her story as well, revealing that sister Katie was side by side when her baby came into the world.

Sophie also disclosed her baby’s complete name, Olive Florence Beatrix Brooks, who is now the younger sister of her three-year-old son, Albert.

Days back, katie drew attention for her new look as she showed off £10,000 face-lift results during her latest outing.

The 46-year-old flaunted her super tight and fresh skin after enjoying a Halloween party.

The animal lover was snapped while purchasing a cat litter tray and a bag of feline odour block for her Sphynx cats, which she bought recently.

Work wise, Katie Price gained recognition for her glamour modelling work, notably on Page 3 of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, under the pseudonym Jordan, in the late 1990s.