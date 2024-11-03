Kim Kardashian set to showcase acting skills in upcoming TV series ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian garnered the attention of fans during her recent appearance on the sets of her upcoming television show All's Fair.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Skims founder appeared on the sets of her new web series on November 1, 2024.

Noticeably, Kim covered her dress with a grey coat, keeping her outfit hidden from the cameras.

However, the mother-of-four was photographed showcasing her natural-looking makeup and hairstyle, apparently styled for her shooting scenes.

To elevate her look, the businesswoman-turned-actress opted for minimal jewellery for shooting.

It is important to note that Kim is all set to showcase her acting skills in her forthcoming legal drama.

Reportedly, the show is directed by renowned filmmaker Ryan Murphy and produced by Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine.

However, the series is co-produced by Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The 44-year-old socialite will be seen sharing the screens alongside big names in Hollywood including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

As reported by Variety magazine, the model and actor, Matthew Noszka joined the cast in September 2024.

However, the drama's plot remains under wraps.