King Charles sends heartfelt message to King Felipe after tragic news

King Charles penned a heartfelt message for King Felipe VI after receiving news of the catastrophe, which occurred in the country,

The office of the monarch released the statement, personally written by the King, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the people in the European state.

“My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in Southern and Eastern Spain,” the message read.

“So many in the United Kingdom have strong, personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common.”

He continued, “We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain for the tragic loss of so many lives. Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week.”



The message, which was signed off as “Charles R”, comes right after the Spanish monarch led tributes at the Madrid reception on Thursday.

King Felipe announced a three-day mourning period to mark the loss caused by the devasting floods, emphasising that the danger has not yet passed.

He also urged the public to observe emergency guidance provided to them, in order to stay safe during the difficult time.