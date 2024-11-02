Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take major step to secure finances

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seemingly decide to take advice from Princess Eugenie's husband

Since the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new property purchase emerged, experts have made several deductions behind the possible motive of the couple.



Amid a likelihood of reconciliation between Harry and the royal family, rumours of separation between the Sussexes also made rounds. However, the one possibility that stood out the most was the chance to get a ‘Golden visa’ to travel easily in Europe.

However, a source suggested that the couple is merely making sure that they have their finances secured amid their many business ventures.

“They’re being smart with their money,” a source told The Sun, adding that Harry and Meghan have no plans to stay live in the Portuguese mansion, which they purchased with the millions earned from Netflix.

Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie lives in Portugal as her husband, Jack Brooksbank, works for real estate in the country. It appears that the Sussex may be getting business advice from Jack, to invest in property after a series of business fails.

The source also noted that it is not known if the property will be rented out, used for Airbnb-style holiday lets or used purely to park money.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly had a rough year in 2023 when it came to their finances. The couple’s Spotify deal had collapsed just after a year and the CEO’s criticism cast doubts over their future deals.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, which was set for a launch this year, is facing legal troubles leading to a pushback to its release date.

Prince Harry, who reportedly received $20 million advance for his bombshell memoir, Spare, this year inherited $8.5 million from his great grandmother.

Palace insiders have previously expressed their concerns for the Sussexes, who spend a huge sum spent on security and travels, and what will become of them once they “run out of cash.”

They are also paying a mortgage on their $14.65 million Montecito mansion.

Now, insiders share that Harry and Meghan are only adding to their financial portfolio by venturing into real estate.