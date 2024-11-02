KP Adviser confirms engagement with establishment for Imran Khan release

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Government’s Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif giving a video message on July 31, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/ @BaristerDrSaif

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in touch with the establishment to promote political stability and "restore democracy to its rightful path" in the country.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme Naya Pakistan on Friday, the adviser said, “The PTI is in contact with those who can help steer democracy back on its path.”

He emphasised that the former ruling party sought to develop a mutual understanding with all stakeholders, including the establishment, though he clarified that the party does not seek to strike a "deal".

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur earlier this week said, "We don't believe in deals and won't enter into one." He was responding to a question if there are any assurances involved in the release of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the former premier.

Answering a question of whether the PTI will continue with its policy of criticising the institution of army and army chief, he said: "We are neither against the institution (army) nor against any individual (army chief). We are against their policies and want them to be corrected."

Today, Barrister Saif elaborated that the Imran Khan-founded party's goal is to ensure the release of all its leaders, including its founder.

He added that those who were previously initiating cases seemed to be reconsidering the situation, noting, "This is evident from the fact that following Bushra Bibi’s release, no new cases were lodged against her."

The adviser also disclosed that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would meet with the PTI’s incarcerated founder at the Adiala Jail today.

According to Saif, the meeting is set to cover a range of topics, including the current political situation and security issues. Moreover, the chief minister will consult with the party's founder and seek his guidance in connection with the ongoing protests.