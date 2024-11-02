Lily Collins reveals her lifelong dream to perform on London's West End

Lily Collins, known for her role in Emily in Paris, has recently talked about a dream which has been closer to her heart for years.

The 35-year-old actress expressed her desire to perform on the West End stage, which is known as the heart of British theatre in London.

While talking to WhatsOnStage, the Windfall star revealed, "The West End has been my dream, and I asked our writer if she could hold out and see if we can get it on the West End first, because my dream is the West End."

Collins shared that she grew up loving theatre and art, and have a special spot for London, the city where she was born.

She also talked about seeing plays and music on Broadways, and wished to be a part of it.

"As a community, it's very specific - you either get the opportunity or you don't, and so I'm just going with the flow and trying to seize the moment. We'll see, but I'm just so focused on London, I love it here."

However, Lily has always been an art lover and fans are excited to see if she will take on a West End role soon, bringing the charm and passion on the stage.