Shailene Woodley praises Laura Dern for giving her ‘life changing advise’

Shailene Woodley, an American actress who rose to fame for her role in The Secret Life, recently talked about a phase in life when she was really 'exhausted' by Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actress revealed that she once received a call for a role in 'Big Little Lies' but turned it down because she was on the journey to find herself in the industry.

While talking to Vanity Fair, Shailene shared, "I got a call, I’ll never forget it. It was November or October of 2015."

"I was really sick at the time and I was not at all exhausted by acting or the artistry and the craft of storytelling, but I was really exhausted by the act of Hollywood."

Woodley revealed that the director of the comedy drama series Big Little Lies, who earlier passed away, wanted her to play Jane Chapman.

Later when the actress declined the offer for a role which could have boosted her career, she got a call from her pal Laura Dern, 57, saying that she'll make a "massive mistake" if she reject the offer.

She completed by saying, "It forever changed my life."

However, Shailene has expressed her gratitude towards Laura for encouraging her to accpet the offer which later became one of her hits.