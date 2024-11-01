Prince Harry, Meghan 'come out fighting' as they plot next chapter

'Duke and Duchess personally covered many of their travel and accommodation expenses', Vice President Francia Marquez

As Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continue to chart their post-royal path, recent visits to Colombia and Nigeria have drawn significant attention.



Despite their private status, these visits have sparked controversy, with some seeing them as quasi-royal tours reminiscent of their former royal roles.

During their trip to Colombia, invited by the country's Vice President, the couple focused on promoting online safety for young people and immersing themselves in the local culture and history. They received a warm welcome, reportedly accompanied by state security measures for their stay.

Earlier, they travelled to Nigeria for a similar semi-official visit. Though no longer representing the crown, the nature of these trips echoed past royal duties, leading some to question the costs.

Addressing this, Vice President Francia Marquez clarified that the Duke and Duchess personally covered many of their travel and accommodation expenses.

According to OK! Magazine, sources revealed that Harry and Meghan felt “embarrassed” by criticism over the expenses of the trip, given its unofficial royal appearance. An insider mentioned the couple is at a “crossroad” around Harry’s 40th birthday, carefully evaluating their next steps.

"Meghan and Harry are used to the criticism and backlash and try not to let it bother them. They have had to go through so much during their eight-year relationship and are certain nothing can break them. Whatever happens, they will support each other. Nobody thought they would survive leaving the royals and that the stress of uprooting their entire lives would take its toll."

In addition to her recent launch of America Riviera Orchard, featuring specialty jams, Meghan will soon appear in a Netflix series exploring themes of “cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” The show is poised to showcase another dimension of the Duchess’s interests and public engagement.



