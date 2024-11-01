Hugh Bonneville reveals interesting details about upcoming hit Downton Abbey

Hugh Bonneville, who played a famous character Robert Crawley, recently made a huge revelation about the upcoming movie Downton Abbey.

Bonneville shared that the next season will be the last chapter of the British drama. He further revealed that it might pay tribute to his co-star, Dame Maggie Smith, who died in September 2024.

As per Daily Mail, Bonneville said they have wrapped up all storylines and finished filming.

The 60-year-old actor said, "It's very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters, and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life."

"She'll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her," he added," he continued.

Hugh remembered Dame Maggie and called her a 'true legend of her generation' following her passing last month.

The actor said, "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent."

He added further, "She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances."

However, Downton Abbey, a Bristish TV show, is set to release in September 2025. The thrilling show will explore significant events, including World War I and more.