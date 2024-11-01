Kylie, Kendall Jenner stun in 'The Lizzie McGuire' inspired Halloween looks

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner have recently dropped jaw-dropping Halloween looks.

The 27-year-old socialite took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself and a supermodel dressed up as characters from The Lizzie McGuire series as they got ready to celebrate the holiday.

In the viral clip, Kendall channelled the role of Lizzie by wearing a silvery purple outfit just like the character wore in the film.

Meanwhile, Kylie wore a green outfit as Isabella. She donned a green jacket and long flowing skirt with sparkling boots.

The Jenner sisters were seen lip-synced to What Dreams Are Made Of song from the bestselling comedy series.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder penned a sweet caption over her post which reads, “This is what dreams are made of."

For the unversed, the iconic dual role of Lizzie and Isabella was portrayed by the renowned Hollywood actress Hilary Duff in the comedy TV series back in 2001 to 2004.

Kylie and Kendall left fans excited in the comments section, with one admirer writing, “Kendall! Get in character.”

“On repeat!! Popstars!!” another fan added.