Megan Thee Stallion's shocking admission about Tory Lanez relationship

Megan Thee Stallion's latest documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, sheds new light on her complex past with rapper Tory Lanez.

Specifically, she addresses her previous denial of an intimate relationship with Lanez during a 2022 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.



In the documentary, Megan reveals that she "BS'd" her way through the interview, feeling caught off guard by King's question.

She now admits that she and Lanez had hooked up once or twice, but only while intoxicated, downplaying the significance of their connection.

The rapper emphasizes that the details of their se*ual relationship are unrelated to the 2020 shooting incident, where Lanez was convicted of assault. She alleges that Lanez pointed a gun at her and told her to "Dance," leading to his ten-year prison sentence, which his legal team is currently appealing.

Lanez's defense team seized on Megan's admission, questioning her credibility as a witness.

Ceasar McDowell, representative for Lanez, stated, "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"

This revelation has sparked divided reactions on social media. Some criticize Megan for not being forthcoming sooner, while others argue that a personal relationship never justifies violence.

Megan's decision to address her past deception publicly has significant implications.

Her documentary provides a platform for her to share her truth, and viewers are eagerly awaiting further developments in this saga.