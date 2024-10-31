Prince Harry not invited for Christmas at Sandringham

Traditionally, the royal family gathers at Sandringham for Christmas

In a significant royal development, Prince Harry reportedly will not be spending Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham this year, marking a poignant continuation of his separation from royal traditions.

As the Duke of Sussex contemplates his festive plans, he faces a tough choice between spending the holidays in the UK with his family or remaining in the U.S. with Meghan Markle and their children.

According to royal expert Emily Andrews, "Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the US."

Andrews elaborates on the emotional weight of this decision: “It's a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives.”

Traditionally, the royal family gathers at Sandringham for Christmas, attending church together on Christmas Day. Harry and Meghan have only celebrated this festive occasion with the extended family twice—first as an engaged couple in 2017 and then following their wedding in 2018.

Their last Christmas with the royal family was in 2019, which they spent privately on Vancouver Island just before stepping down as senior royals in early 2020.

The couple has received an invitation from Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, to celebrate Christmas at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. However, they would miss out on joining the royal family festivities.

Andrews adds, “All the royals will gather at Sandringham in December, and I'm told that all the cousins, such as Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara and Peter Phillips, all look forward to the fun.”

Meghan, 43, has been hesitant about travelling to the UK due to security concerns and fears of negative public reactions.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, expressed, “I think the Duchess of Sussex's views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative. I don't imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked.” She further notes that the unresolved security issues make Harry reluctant to bring his family back until he feels safe.

Seward reflects on the impact this decision has on their children, stating, “the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn't remember them.” While the idea of spending Christmas with Spencer might be appealing, it also raises questions about whether Harry will see his father and other royal family members.

Ultimately, the couple seems to be navigating a complex family dynamic, with Ingrid suggesting that “hunkering down in California” for the holidays is “more their style” but emphasizes that they remain undecided. The evolving situation highlights a growing separation between Harry and Meghan's royal ties, as experts suggest they are increasingly living “separate lives.”