Snoop Dogg announces release date of Dr.Dre-produced album 'Missionary'

50 Cent, Sting, Jelly Roll, Method Man, are among the big-name features expected on the album

Snoop Dogg fans can mark their calendars for December 13 — the official release date of Missionary, his 20th studio album produced entirely by Dr. Dre.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper shared a playful video featuring two missionaries knocking on a door and encountering a woman in lingerie, sprinkling his trademark humour to the promotion.

Missionary marks the first full-length collaboration between Snoop and Dre since the former’s iconic 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. Missionary has been dubbed as a spiritual successor to Doggystyle, which is still regarded as one of the best hip-hop records of all time.

Missionary has been brewing for some time, with Snoop originally teasing it in 2022 as a “30th anniversary to Doggystyle.” It was originally expected to release that November, but Dre only recently finished the mixing process.

The album also promises some big-name features: Snoop revealed that Sting and Jelly Roll would appear on Missionary, and additional cameos from 50 Cent and Method Man have also been teased, with Method Man confirming his involvement in a recent Drink Champs interview.