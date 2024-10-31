Saoirse Ronan weighs in on her 'wild' reaction on Graham Norton Show

Saoirse Ronan breaks silence after clip of Graham Norton show went viral

Saoirse Ronan has recently addressed her “wild” reaction on The Graham Norton Show where she silenced three male stars after making a comment about women safety.

On October 25, Ronan, who stars in the Steve McQueen wartime drama Blitz, set the internet on fire after she left male stars including Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne speechless with a strong comment about dangers of living as a woman.

While speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK, the Little Women actress said, “The reaction has been wild. It's definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn't necessarily set out to sort of make a splash.”

However, Ronan told the host, “I do think there's something really talking about the society that we're in right now and about how open women want to be with the men in their lives.”

The Foe actress stated, “So, many men and women that I know from all over the world have gotten in touch with me about this one comment, which is, again, I would urge people, please, please, please to watch this in context.”

Ronan requested her fans to “watch the whole interview or watch at least that part of the conversation, because it really wasn't about… the boys weren't sort of like debunking anything that I was saying”.

The moment occurred after Redmayne revealed how he had been taught how to use a phone in an attack while he was training for his role as an assassin in the Sky Atlantic series.

Mescal quipped in response, “If someone attacks me, I’m not going to go (reaches into pocket) phone.”

But Ronan interjected and said, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right ladies?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronan called Mescal “one of her dear friends”.

“I've had conversations like that with him before and he completely gets that,” she added.