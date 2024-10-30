Kelly Osbourne sheds light on marriage plans with longtime BF Sid Wilson

Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne welcomed a baby boy in 2022

Kelly Osbourne has just revealed that she is planning on marrying her longtime boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

In conversation with US Weekly, Osbourne made it clear that for her, their romance does not need any kind of certificate, but Wilson really wants to get married and therefore, she does not have any issues in officially tying the knot.

In a statement, the 40-year-old singer said: "I found my guy. We don’t need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It’s not as important to me.”

"I’ve worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn’t as important to me”, explained Kelly.

She further mentioned that she never in her life thought of ending up with a rockstar partner.

"Never in a million f****** years did I think I’d end up with a rock star partner, but I did."

On the other hand, the One Word singer also shared her future plans with the love of his life. "I definitely want more babies!"

Meanwhile, she also said: "We’re going to get a bigger house; we’re just trying to figure out where. Do we want to be close to the studio? Or do we want to go back to England?”

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne first met in 1999 at Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s music festival, ‘Ozzfest’. But, the duo officially started dating in 2022.