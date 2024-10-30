Prince Harry’s ‘fresh start’ with younger Royals on the horizon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon be welcoming "younger royals" to their newly acquired £3.6 million property on Portugal’s scenic west coast, as speculated by royal insider and former butler Grant Harrold.

Their latest European residence, located an hour south of Lisbon between Comporta and Melides, is part of the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a 722-acre estate cherished for its privacy and appeal among the elite.

According to Harrold, the Sussexes’ move could signal a fresh attempt at reconciliation with their royal relatives.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the younger royals are eager to visit Harry and Meghan at their new home," he told The New York Post, adding that "a few of their celebrity friends" might be part of the guest list too.

Their new haven, nestled away from heavy tourism, may just set the stage for rekindling family ties amid Portugal's tranquil landscape.

"I’ve always said that I think Harry’s relationship with the royals will improve over time," he stated, noting the recent quiet period as a positive sign for reconciliation.

He suggests that relocating to Europe, even outside the UK, might facilitate Harry's ability to spend more time in the UK, indicating a potential thawing of relations with the royal family.

The new home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is part of an enterprise founded by Mike Meldman, known for creating luxurious residential and golf communities worldwide.

Interestingly, the couple have a family connection to the company, as Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, is employed there.

This connection may have influenced their decision to purchase the property, reportedly spurred by Princess Eugenie and her husband, who also own a home in the Melides area, just south of Lisbon.

With the Sussexes now settled in a serene, affluent locale, the door may be open for future visits from Harry’s relatives, marking a new chapter in their royal relations.