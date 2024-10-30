King Charles issues 'important' health update to silence monarch's critics

Buckingham Palace hinted at a positive cancer recovery of King Charles by releasing monarch's 2025 plans, claimed a royal expert.

For the unversed, the King has recently returned from his headline-making trip to Australia and Samoa.

Notably, it was Charles's first big foreign tour during his cancer treatment and since he ascended the throne.

As soon as the monarch landed in the UK, his spokesperson released the King's "normal" overseas trip planned for the next year.

Speaking of King Charles's future update, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that it was a "very important development," which signalled the improvement in His Majesty's health.

He said, "This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally."

"And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him," Richard added.

The royal expert said it's "wonderful news" that the King "feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year."

However, Richard shared that the monarch's every move depends on his doctor's advice as he is still undergoing cancer treatment.