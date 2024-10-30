Chappell Roan drops clues about her sophomore album

Exciting news is brewing for Chappell Roan fans.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her hit single Good Luck, Babe!, has been working on fresh material since August 2024.

Recently, she dropped a tantalizing hint about her upcoming album on Instagram.

Roan shared a series of photos, including one holding her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, alongside another snapshot of herself in a recording studio, microphone in hand. She captioned the images:

"Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa."

This isn't the first time Roan has teased new music. In August 2024, her manager Nick Bobetsky revealed to Music Business Worldwide that she's been busy writing.

"I do think that we're likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves," Bobetsky said.

"We put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out. That's what we did with 'Good Luck Babe.'"

Bobetsky emphasised Roan's strength as an album artist, saying, "She's absolutely an album artist."

Roan's debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, released in 2023, marked a promising start to her music career. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.