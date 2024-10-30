Gisele Bündchen defies doctor's warning about third baby

Gisele Bündchen wants to deliver her third baby at home

Gisele Bündchen has recently decided to take major risk for third baby delivery.

RadarOnline.com reported that the supermodel wanted to deliver her third child at her $11million Miami mansion.

On October 28, an insider spilled to PEOPLE, “Gisele and current boyfriend Joaquim Valente are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

This isn't the first time the model disregarded doctor's warnings over home birth.

It is pertinent to mention that Gisele gave birth to daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, whom she shares with NFL legend ex-husband Tom Brady, at home.

Earlier, the model also shared insight into her home births in her 2018 book, My Path To A Meaningful Life.

During her first pregnancy, Gisele was advised to have a C-Section, as she wrote, “The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth.”

“He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren't in my favour,” she continued.

However, Gisele proceeded forward with home birth for her first pregnancy even though her doctor and former husband Tom weren’t on board with her decision at the time.

“Tom wasn't enthusiastic about a home birth either. Only after I had him watch a half-dozen natural-birth movies did he finally agree,” she remarked.

After labouring for 16 hours, Gisele gave birth to Benjamin at home in a tub, though she did experience some issues due to her height.

She noted, “I am five eleven, and the bathtub was, well, not a whole lot bigger than that.”

Meanwhile, Gisele once again opted to deliver at home in a tub. She described both experiences as “extraordinary”.