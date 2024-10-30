King Charles hopes for peace with ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry before his end

King Charles has one wish for Prince Harry before he breathes his last

Prince Harry is still at an impasse with feud with father King Charles and Prince William, despite the efforts of from the Duke of Sussex.

When King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis to Prince Harry via a personal phone call, before breaking the news to the public, Harry made a dash to see his ailing father, raising hopes of a reconciliation.

However, there has been no progress following their brief 30-minute meeting, but a royal expert suggested that Charles will not let the situation stuck in a stalemate forever.

While William is still angry at his estranged brother, royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun that “there might be some sort of rapprochement between Harry and the King”.

“I don’t think that the King would like to go to his grave, you know, being estranged from his son,” the expert said. Although, it is uncertain if the reconciliation will held off until the very last moment.

According to Daily Mail’s Robert Hardman, the King is being encouraged to ignore Prince Harry in order to “keep his stress levels down.”

Sources have also claimed to DailyMail that Harry will “always be Charles’ much-loved son” and “wants him back for personal reasons”.

As for Prince William, who is promoting his forthcoming documentary on ending homelessness, “doesn’t even want Harry to be at his coronation.”

Vickers said, “[William’s] looking that far ahead and if he’s saying that clearly, he doesn’t see any chance of a reconciliation, I, personally don’t think they will ever make it up sadly.”

This comes after the heir to the throne mentioned his brother’s name publicly for the first time as he recalled the time his late mother, Princess Diana, took him and Harry to homeless shelters as young boys.

Royal biographer, Phil Dampier, claimed that the public mention shouldn’t be thought as an “olive branch” as William cannot “airbrush Harry out of history” when he is in all the photos together.