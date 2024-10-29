Liam Payne’s ‘cry for help’ sends distressing signals

Songwriter Adam Midgley says 'Liam had such crazy stories and an unbelievable life’

Late singer Liam Payne’s unreleased track consists of lyrics that hints the singer was in a dark phase of life before death.

Songwriter, Adam Midgley, who wrote the brand new song with Liam, shared the haunting lyrics on TikTok that indicates the Teardrops singer being in bad shape prior to his demise.

The song lyrics goes: "If I'm lost in the dark now, will you hear me when I call out? Does it ever get easier?”

As per Adam, the clip he shared was recorded while the two were creating music together.

Payne, 31, in the video could be heard singing the heart-wrenching lines: "I'm a little less high than I used to be. Still a little uncertain of everything. I keep hearing I'm right where I'm supposed to be, so tryna find out what that's supposed to mean.”

"And I'm all in my head now, every night when I lay down. Does it ever get easier? Oh, look what you've done, what have you done? Telling myself, look what you've done, was it ever enough?"

Universal music signed artist explained the backstory of the song on TikTok in a detailed caption. Meanwhile, he also paid tribute to the Strip That Down singer, while revealing that he first met Liam in 2019, when the singer was already in a struggling phase following the split of 'One Direction'.

According to Adam Midgley, Liam Payne had ‘such crazy stories and such an unbelievable life’.